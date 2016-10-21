Uber driver hijacked, forced into car boot

An Uber driver who was called out to pick up passengers in Waterfall was hijacked and forced into the boot of his vehicle on Monday, 7 November. Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - An Uber driver who was called out to pick up passengers in Waterfall was hijacked and forced into the boot of his vehicle on Monday, 7 November.Hillcrest SAPS communications officer, Cst Ndumiso Manqele said the driver picked up two men on the main road near the Watercrest Mall.“One passenger said he was going to Durban, but wanted to fetch something from his house first and the driver drove towards the direction they gave him. The driver realised that there was something wrong and he then pressed the panic button. The C-track agent kept phoning him and the driver cut the calls. They stopped at a house in Crestholme and both men pulled out guns and pointed it at the driver and instructed him to get into the boot,” said Cst Manqele.