Dagga‚ over-the-counter medication and prescription drugs are the most abused substances in South Africa‚ the ugly face of problem that costs the country an estimated R136-billion a year.

The report reads in part: “In South Africa drug abuse has been associated with crime‚ interpersonal violence‚ risky sexual behaviour“.

NATIONAL NEWS - Dagga‚ over-the-counter medication and prescription drugs are the most abused substances in South Africa‚ the ugly face of problem that costs the country an estimated R136 billion a year.This is revealed in a literature review on Drug and Substance Abuse amongst Youth and Young Women in South Africa‚ commissioned by the Soul City Institute for Social Justice which was released in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday.Bongiwe Ndondo‚ who conducted the study‚ said‚ “Generally‚ drug abuse is more pronounced among males than females. Outside of cannabis‚ over-the-counter and prescription drugs are the most abused substances among both males and females“.She said substance abuse was a global challenge with “detrimental effects on health‚ wealth and security of nations“.“South Africa had a serious drug usage problem‚ highlighted in the literature as being twice that of the global norm‚” Ndondo said.