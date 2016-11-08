Cape Town man arrested in connection with rape of toddler

Generic image.

“The man was arrested on the charge of murder and attempted rape after the incident which occurred on 6 November. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.”

NATIONAL NEWS - A Malmesbury man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a two-year-old girl.It’s alleged he beat the child and burnt her with a cigarette before sexually assaulting her over the weekend.The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the 24-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and rape.