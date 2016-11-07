Generic image.

Domestic workers include housekeepers‚ gardeners‚ nannies‚ domestic drivers among others.

Area A includes: Bergrivier Local Municipality‚ Breederivier Local Municipality‚ Buffalo City Local Municipality‚ Cape Agulhas Local‚ Municipality‚ Cederberg Local Municipality‚ City of Cape Town‚ City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality‚ City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality‚ Drakenstein Local Municipality‚ Ekurhulen Metropolitan Municipality‚ Emalahleni Local Municipality‚ Emfuleni Local Municipality‚ Ethekwini Metropolitan Unicity‚ Gamagara Local Municipality‚ George Local Municipality‚ Hibiscus Coast Local Municipality‚ Karoo Hoogland Local Municipality‚ Kgatelopele Local Municipality‚ Khara Hais Local Municipality‚ Knysna Local Municipality‚ Kungwini Local Municipality‚ Kouga Local Municipality‚ Langeberg Local Municipality‚ Lesedi Local Municipality‚ Makana Local‚ Municipality‚ Mangaung Local Municipality‚ Matzikama Local Municipality‚ Metsimaholo Local Municipality‚ Middelburg Local Municipality‚ Midvaal Local Municipality‚ Mngeni Local Municipality‚ Mogale Local Municipality‚ Mosselbaai Local Municipality‚ Msunduzi Local Municipality‚ Mtubatu Local Municipality‚ Nama Khoi Local Municipality‚ Nelson Mandela Bay Metro‚ Nokeng tsa Taemane Local Municipality‚ Oudtshoorn Local Municipality‚ Overstrand Local Municipality‚ Plettenbergbaai Local Municipality‚ Potchefstroom Local Municipality‚ Randfontein Local Municipality‚ Richtersveld Local Municipality‚ Saldanha Bay Local Municipality‚ Sol Plaatjie Local Municipality‚ Stellenbosch Local Municipality‚ Swartland Local Municipality‚ Swellendam Local Municipality‚ Theewaterskloof‚ Local Municipality‚ Umdoni Local Municipality‚ uMhlathuze Local Municipality and Witzenberg Local Municipality.

NATIONAL NEWS - The minimum wage for the domestic worker sector has been adjusted upwards with effect from December 1‚ the Department of Labour announced on Monday.The new wages will be applicable until November 30 2017.Domestic workers who work in “Area A” which includes major metropolitan municipalities and cities‚ and work more than 27 hours a week will have an hourly rate of R12.42 from R11.44‚ a weekly rate of R559.09 from R514.82 in 2015/2016 and a monthly rate of R2422.54‚ up from R2230.70.Domestic workers who work in “Area B” and who work for more than 27 hours a week will have an hourly rate of R11.31‚ a weekly rate of R508.93 and a monthly rate of R2205.17.“The minimum wage adjustment is in line with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act which is regulated through the Sectoral Determination. Domestic workers are by law classified as vulnerable‚ hence the Sectoral Determination governing minimum wage and conditions of employment‚” the department said in a statement.