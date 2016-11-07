At least 20 Tuks students arrested for unlawful protests

About 20 University of Pretoria students have been arrested in connection with an unlawful protest at the Hatfield campus early this morning.
NATIONAL NEWS - About 20 University of Pretoria students have been arrested in connection with an unlawful protest at the Hatfield campus early this morning.
The arrests come a week after a group of students demonstrated in the same area vandalising several shops and barricading roads with rocks and burning tyres.
Eyewitness News understands a group of students gathered at the university’s Prospect Street entrance this morning, where they planned to hold a memorial service for the University of Johannesburg student who was shot and killed
by at a private residence at the weekend.
The police’s Sally de Beer says, “At about 1am this morning a group of UP students were arrested in terms of a contravention of the Regulation of Gathering Act and the contravention of the court order.”
The students are expected to appear in court later today.
13:19 (GMT+2), Mon, 07 November 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.