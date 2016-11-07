1st year student shot and killed

University of Johannesburg.

The university’s Carmeni Reddy says, “We’re deeply saddened by this incident and more so because he was a first year student, so even the faculty deeply regrets this incident because it’s so close to exams and the completion of the first year.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The University of Johannesburg (UJ) says it’s deeply saddened by the passing of one of its students who was shot and killed, allegedly by a security guard.Twenty-one-year-old Kelvin Baloyi was murdered at a private student accommodation at the weekend.It’s understood the first year bachelor of computer science student had an argument with the guard who then shot him and fled the scene.