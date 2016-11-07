1st year student shot and killed

University of Johannesburg.
NATIONAL NEWS - The University of Johannesburg (UJ) says it’s deeply saddened by the passing of one of its students who was shot and killed, allegedly by a security guard.
Twenty-one-year-old Kelvin Baloyi was murdered at a private student accommodation at the weekend.
It’s understood the first year bachelor of computer science student had an argument with the guard who then shot him and fled the scene.
The university’s Carmeni Reddy says, “We’re deeply saddened by this incident and more so because he was a first year student, so even the faculty deeply regrets this incident because it’s so close to exams and the completion of the first year.”
09:45 (GMT+2), Mon, 07 November 2016
