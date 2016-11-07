Sewage spill at Hartbeespoort Dam

Hartbeespoort Dam.
NATIONAL NEWS - With the ongoing water crisis in Gauteng and the Vaal Dam having reached its lowest levels in years, a different problem is being experienced in the North West.
The Hartbeespoort Dam has been hit by a sewage spill that originates from the Jukskei River in Gauteng.
Residents from Hartbeespoort and surrounding areas began complaining several weeks ago about a foul smell and the discolouration of the water.
After inspection, it was found that there was a massive sewage spill originating from the Leeuwkop Prison and the Northern Waterworks.
The sewages spills feed into the Jukskei River, which flows into the Crocodile River and into the Hartbeespoort Dam.
Chairman for the Hartbeespoort Tourism Association, Ian Dunn, says the spill has had a massive effect on the area.
08:01 (GMT+2), Mon, 07 November 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.