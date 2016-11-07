Sewage spill at Hartbeespoort Dam

Hartbeespoort Dam.

Chairman for the Hartbeespoort Tourism Association, Ian Dunn, says the spill has had a massive effect on the area.

NATIONAL NEWS - With the ongoing water crisis in Gauteng and the Vaal Dam having reached its lowest levels in years, a different problem is being experienced in the North West.The Hartbeespoort Dam has been hit by a sewage spill that originates from the Jukskei River in Gauteng.Residents from Hartbeespoort and surrounding areas began complaining several weeks ago about a foul smell and the discolouration of the water.After inspection, it was found that there was a massive sewage spill originating from the Leeuwkop Prison and the Northern Waterworks.The sewages spills feed into the Jukskei River, which flows into the Crocodile River and into the Hartbeespoort Dam.