Ramaphosa: Corruption the root cause of SA's failing economy

Cyril Ramaphosa.

He says today’s summit should look at addressing the quality and depth of leaders within the public and private sectors by adhering to the National Development Plan.

NATIONAL NEWS - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says corruption is the root cause of the country's ailing economy.The deputy president was speaking at the Limpopo Provincial Economic Summit, where government and business sectors are gathered to try and find ways of emancipating the economy.Ramaphosa has called on government and business leaders to find ways to fight corruption.