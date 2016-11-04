Court hears emotional testimony from Jayde's father

Jayde Panayiotou.

The Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority’s Tshepo Ndwalaza says the State is satisfied with how court proceedings are developing.

NATIONAL NEWS - Jayde Panayiotou’s father, Derrick Inggs has told the Port Elizabeth (PE) High Court he considered Christopher Panayiotou a son and a friend.Christopher Panayiotou is accused of hiring men to kill his wife in April last year.On day 17 of the trial against the PE businessman and two others, an emotional Inggs also told the court how he and his wife helped the couple to buy a new home.He testified how he and his wife also assisted his daughter and her husband pay off her car.Inggs explained how he and Christopher Panayiotou searched for his daughter following her disappearance.