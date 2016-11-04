Alternative study plan under way

Generic image.

Four large venues, including the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, are used daily by student groups for lectures, test writing and tutorials.

NATIONAL NEWS - NMMU’s Academic Completion Plan is under way with students engaged through various modes of teaching and learning to enable them to complete their studies this year.These alternative study modes have been communicated to students by their respective faculties and lecturers.NMMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela said the plan included measures to ensure alternative secure venues for tests, examinations and some face-to-face instruction were available.Meanwhile, an agreement between the NMMU SRC leadership and the municipality has already benefited more than 1 000 students, through the use of municipal facilities.