Mugabe 'pleased' to see Zuma in one piece

Robert Mugabe.

That will be a disappointment for Zimbabwe, which was pinning its hopes on new investment and trade leads.

NATIONAL NEWS - President Robert Mugabe has told President Jacob Zuma he’s pleased to see his counterpart is still in one piece.Zuma and Mugabe are today chairing a forum in Harare that's meant to strengthen economic and political ties between the two neighbours, who both face rising discontent at home.The forum is being held just a day after the damning state capture report was released, implicating the president, Cabinet ministers and state-owned entities in corruption.Mugabe says he and Zuma need each other now more than ever.However, Mugabe let it slip that a forum of business representatives from both countries wasn’t going to be part of today’s deliberations.