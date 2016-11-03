Clive Derby-Lewis dies

Clive Derby-Lewis.

Correctional Services spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga confirmed his death to TMG Digital.

NATIONAL NEWS - Former Conservative Party MP, Clive Derby-Lewis‚ who was released on medical parole last year after serving 20 years in prison for the assassination of MK and SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani‚ has died.He was 80 years old.Derby-Lewis had been diagnosed with a stage-four cancer.