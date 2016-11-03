ANC still studying State of capture report

The African National Congress (ANC) says it’s still studying the contents of Advocate Thuli Madonsela’s State of capture report and will issue a statement later today.

The party’s spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says: “We must do so in order to restore our people’s confidence in the democratic state. We must do so in order to protect the institutions of state. We must do so in order to protect and defend the African National Congress as a party.”

