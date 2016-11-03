DA plots next move against Zuma after release of 'State of Capture' report

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Image: twitter.com

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says South Africans have reclaimed the Constitution and now the party has planned another motion of no confidence in President Zuma.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) now has to consider how it is going to react, and how a six-month judicial inquiry could damage the party.



The party has already lost three metros this year amid claims it could come close to losing power in 2019.



While Madonsela’s report did not contain much new information about the conduct of President Jacob Zuma - the real significance of the document may be its recommendation for this judicial inquiry.



Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke says this will look Zuma and the ANC into a process they can’t escape.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to say today what it plans to do next after the release of the State of Capture report, which has revealed how the Gupta family played a key role in Cabinet appointments, made under-handed deals to pursue business interests and how President Jacob Zuma failed to take action.In an unexpected turn of events yesterday, Zuma’s legal team withdrew his application to interdict the release of the report.The High Court Pretoria then ordered the Public Protector to publish the document before the end of business that same day.