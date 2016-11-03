ANC to give full response to state capture today

Jacob Zuma.

Earlier this week, trade union National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said Zuma should resign for the good of the country and for the good of the ANC.

NATIONAL NEWS - The African National Congress (ANC) says it’s going to give its full response to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on state capture today, as it now contemplates the prospect of a six month judicial inquiry into President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas.The party has come under increasing pressure after losing three metros in the local elections.University of Pretoria political analyst professor Tinyiko Maluleke says this inquiry will be very difficult for the ANC.“It’s going to be a hugely problematic process for the ANC, which has until now, have been worrying of all sorts of issues around the president.”He also says this is likely to put more strain on the party during a time when it has to find a new leader.