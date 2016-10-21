Police warn of hijacking trend

Police have warned of a trend where criminals driving luxury cars seem to be following motorists home, only to attack them as they park awaiting their gates to open. Photo: Rekord

Lyttelton police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller said: “We have noticed a trend as criminals driving luxury cars seem to be following motorists home, only to attack them as they park awaiting their gates to open.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Police have warned Pretoria residents of a new hijacking trend after an elderly couple was attacked at their home in Monument Park on Thursday.ADT security said the woman and her husband were attacked by four men in a chocolate brown Audi A3, previously seen at the couple’s gate this week.ADT Pretoria district manager Leon Muller said: “We suspect the couple had been followed home from the shops.”Muller said fortunately ADT had a patrol vehicle dedicated to the area and a reaction officer who witnessed the attack was immediately able to assist the couple and call for medical assistance.Netcare 911 arrived on the scene and spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the couple sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised before they were taken to hospital.The attackers are still at large but ADT is working closely with the police on a lead, said Muller.