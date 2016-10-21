Cops use water cannons in city

Police used water cannons in Pretoria on Wednesday to disperse protesters burning tyres and threatening passing motorists.

NATIONAL NEWS - Police used water cannons in Pretoria today to disperse protesters burning tyres and threatening passing motorists.

The disorder was sparked by three mass marches through city streets.



The EFF, the DA and Save South Africa organised the action to press for, among other things, the resignations of President Jacob and National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams.



The city was hit by some chaotic scenes as motorists were being directed out of the central business district (CBD). Thousands of marchers were occupying several streets.



Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the CBD was “dysfunctional” by noon.



“Different EFF groups are marching in different streets in all directions. People, especially motorists, should avoid the CBD,” he said. “Sunnyside and Arcadia may also be affected by the marchers, as there are two groups heading that direction. The department urges people to avoid those areas as well.”