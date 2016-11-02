Rand strengthens against dollar

The rand reached its strongest levels in a month today.

When markets opened this morning, the rand was trading at R13.62 to the US dollar and has since strengthened by at least one percent against the greenback.

NATIONAL NEWS - The rand reached its strongest levels in a month on Wednesday.The strengthening currency follows the latest developments in the state capture report court case.The currency also reacted positively when fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan were dropped on Monday.The rand was quick to respond to initial reports that President Jacob's Zuma's lawyers may withdraw the interdict application regarding the state capture report. After the reports were confirmed, the local currency continued to strengthen.