Malema: Zuma must pay court costs personally

Julius Malema.

He said the application constitutes “an abuse” of “state resources” as he was using them to “assert his personal rights”.

NATIONAL NEWS - “We are moving our application to compel the Public Protector to release the report with immediate effect and Zuma to pay the cost personally‚” Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday.His comment came after lawyers for President Jacob Zuma withdrew his application to interdict the release of the public protector report into state capture.The full bench of the High Court in Pretoria had been set to hear arguments for and against the issuing of the findings. The court on Tuesday afternoon had granted the EFF‚ Democratic Alliance‚ Congress of the People and the United Democratic Movement leave to intervene in the Zuma application.A lawyer for the DA also asked the court to order that‚ should costs be awarded‚ Zuma should pay them from “his own resources”.