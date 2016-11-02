Pressure piles on Zuma to step down

Jacob Zuma.



They've become the first Cosatu member to say Zuma should step down.



Nehawu's first deputy president Mike Shingange says they know many parts of the ANC are now going to hit back at them for making this call.



“We are prepared for the insults but what can we do when people are not looking at the facts that are in front of us?”



The Nelson Mandela Foundation, meanwhile, has also slammed Zuma and government.



It says there's been a weakening of critical institutions, such as the South African Revenue Service and National Prosecuting Authority, through political meddling.

