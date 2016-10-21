Another fuel increase

The price of fuel will increase at midnight tonight.

The price of petrol will increase with 45c per liter, while diesel will go up by 63c a liter.

Illuminating Paraffin will also go up with between 57c and 76c while LP gas is set to jump up 59c per kilogram.

The new prices will come into effect at midnight tonight.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

NATIONAL NEWS - The price of fuel is going up again.