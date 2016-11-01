Van Rooyen's legal team on tight deadline in state capture case

Des van Rooyen.

The Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters, United Democratic Movement, the Congress of the People and former African National Congress Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor want to be listed as respondents in this case opposing the applications to halt the release of the highly anticipated state capture report.

NATIONAL NEWS - The High Court in Pretoria gave Des van Rooyen’s legal team just over an hour to respond to the intervention applications by opposition parties who want to be listed as respondents in the state capture case.The Co-operative Governance Minister filed yet another application to interdict the release of the report on Monday after withdrawing his initial application 10 days ago.President Jacob Zuma, Van Rooyen and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane are trying to stop the release of the Public Protector's report, arguing that proper procedure was not followed.