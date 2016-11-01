Radovan Krejcir.

Krejcir‚ according to The Star‚ has now been transferred to Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.

NATIONAL NEWS - The police have arrested two more people believed to be linked to Czech Republic fugitive Radovan Krejcir’s recent escape plot.National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw on Tuesday told TMG Digital that one of the two people was arrested on Monday‚ while another was arrested on Tuesday.“I know some of them are correctional services officials. They will all [including Krejcir] be appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court tomorrow [Wednesday]‚ Louw said.Krejcir appeared in the South Gauteng High Court on Monday along with his four co-accused in the murder case of slain Lebanese national and drug dealer Sam Issa.According to The Star‚ security around Krejcir has been tightened following his escape plot‚ “where mercenary‚ ex-military forces were allegedly set to be hired to break the Czech fugitive out of prison”.