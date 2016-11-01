State capture: All eyes on High Court

Jacob Zuma.

The President’s lawyers have indicated they’ll seek a postponement today because former African National Congress Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor’s affidavit was only filed last week, and they haven’t had sufficient opportunity to respond.

NATIONAL NEWS - The national focus turns to the High Court in Pretoria this morning where President Jacob Zuma will seek a postponement in the state capture interdict case.The highly anticipated report compiled by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela is believed to contain explosive details about Zuma’s relationship with the controversial Gupta family and their alleged influence over Cabinet appointments.Zuma, along with Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane want to halt the release of the report.