Koeberg Unit 1 back online

“It was connected back to the grid at about 3am this morning and it’s now going to add just over 900MW into the grid. This will further strengthen the power system as we head into the holiday season.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Unit 1 of the Koeberg nuclear power station has been reconnected to the grid following planned maintenance.The unit was taken off the grid in September for refuelling and maintenance after a continuous run of 474 days.Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says unit 1 is currently operating at a 30% capacity during final start-up tests.