SABC wants to ‘dump prime time news’: DA

NATIONAL NEWS - It has emerged that millions of South Africans who rely on free-to-air television may soon be ‘robbed’ of prime-time news broadcasts after the SABC allegedly requested that the slot be canned.This is according to a press statement released by the Democratic Alliance.According to the statement, the SABC has allegedly requested an amendment to its licensing agreement. It would can news bulletins during prime time.This apparently follows a similar request by e.tv to allow flexibility with regards to news bulletins.“According to a presentation by the SABC at a public hearing last week at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) on a similar request by e.tv, the public broadcaster requested that all free-to-air broadcasters be allowed flexibility to decide whether to air news broadcasts during prime time,” read part of the DA’s statement.If the application is approved by ICASA, this means that TV stations will no longer be obligated to air news broadcasts during prime time.