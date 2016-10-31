Minor makes a spectacle of herself

A video taken by a member of the public allegedly shows an under-age girl, believed to be about 15 years old, clearly under the influence of what is believed to be alcohol – while in the care of her mom and grandmother.

An employee from one of the businesses in the complex said the mom and grandmother are frequent visitors and alleged that they are under the influence most of the time. “I have never seen the girl in this state though,” he said. According to him, the girl came to them the next day and apologised for her behaviour.

