Minor makes a spectacle of herself

Minor makes a spectacle of herself
NATIONAL NEWS & VIDEO - In the parking area of Witpoortjie Spar, eyewitnesses experienced the evils of alcohol abuse first-hand on Friday 28 October.

A video taken by a member of the public allegedly shows an under-age girl, believed to be about 15 years old, clearly under the influence of what is believed to be alcohol – while in the care of her mom and grandmother. According to eyewitnesses their vehicle was parked in the parking area for almost three hours.

It is alleged that the mom and grandmother were inside Spar buying groceries. The girl, who was waiting in the vehicle, allegedly got out and started screaming hysterically. Her mom came out of the shop and found her girl sitting on the ground next to the car. Later she laid down on her back. Her mom’s efforts to get her back into the vehicle were unsuccessful, which earned the unwilling girl a few slaps on the backside.

An employee from one of the businesses in the complex said the mom and grandmother are frequent visitors and alleged that they are under the influence most of the time. “I have never seen the girl in this state though,” he said. According to him, the girl came to them the next day and apologised for her behaviour.
 
13:57 (GMT+2), Mon, 31 October 2016
