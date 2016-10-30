Charges against Gordhan withdrawn

National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams. Image: twitter.com

The three men were set to appear in court this week in connection with fraud charges relating to the early retirement and re-employment of Pillay.

The decision to charge Gordhan was met with uproar from civil society and some government members who pledged their support for the finance minister.



Legal experts who have studied the evidence said there was simply no case and that the decision was politically motivated.



Over the weekend it was claimed Abrahams had decided to withdraw the charges against Gordhan, former Sars commissioner Oupa Magashula and former deputy Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay.