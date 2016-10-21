A solution to the student fees funding crisis

Siswe Nxasana.

In an interview with our sister site Moneyweb, Nxasana, who is also currently the chairman of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), says this new funding model will be piloted at six to eight universities and a number of technical education colleges next year and will offer free education to those that currently cannot afford it.

Like NSFAS, this funding will be designed to cover tuition and living expenses. However, the model goes further in that it will provide students with academic support as well as life-skills and social skills.

A team of actuaries, seconded by the banks and insurers and managed by the Association for Savings and Investment SA, is crunching the numbers to determine a viable funding model. The model, which seeks to offer fully subsidised education to the very poor, will include both loans and grants for the “missing middle”, with the amount to be repaid determined by income after students graduate.

A team from Webber Wentzel is working to fulfil the public policy, tax and legislative requirements that such a model will demand.

Software developers are busy with the systems that will allow the financial scheme to run efficiently and reach across all of South Africa’s universities and colleges. Nxasana reels off at least five systems that require development. For instance, means testing which is a manual process and open to fraud and abuse needs to be automated. A student management system is essential.

“We need to link with university and college portals to monitor student academic activity. If we are going to provide support, we need to know immediately that a student is not coping.” Call centres, debtor management systems – these all need to be developed.

“These are massive undertakings,” says Nxasana. “They cannot be completed in a few weeks.”

