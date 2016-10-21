Translate to: 

A solution to the student fees funding crisis

A solution to the student fees funding crisis
Siswe Nxasana.
NATIONAL NEWS - “We have a solution to the student fees problem,” says the former CEO of FirstRand Siswe Nxasana, now the driver behind a public-private partnership working around the clock behind the scenes to create a new funding model to resolve South Africa’s tertiary education funding crisis.

With students rioting across the country and arson the order of the day, few problems are more pressing but with a new solution in sight the mayhem and destruction is becoming all the more senseless.

In an interview with our sister site Moneyweb, Nxasana, who is also currently the chairman of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), says this new funding model will be piloted at six to eight universities and a number of technical education colleges next year and will offer free education to those that currently cannot afford it.
 
Discussed with stakeholders
It has been discussed in a series of meetings involving all of South Africa’s stakeholders, including student groups.

In a nutshell the model aims to provide funding for students whose parents or caregivers earn less than R600 000 a year. This is considerably more than is currently available through NSFAS and would include students that fall into the so-called “missing middle”.

Like NSFAS, this funding will be designed to cover tuition and living expenses. However, the model goes further in that it will provide students with academic support as well as life-skills and social skills.
 
Skills shortage will be addressed
It is also designed to address SA’s acute skills shortage – there will be increased focus on funding those qualifications that are in demand, as well as scarce skills, says Nxasana in the Moneyweb interview.

“What we are trying to do is resolve the skills supply / demand imbalance that exists in the country.”
Strong relationships between business and institutions of learning

Business will build stronger relationships with institutions to ensure that the students produced are employable. This means ensuring that curricula are relevant and of high quality.

“With a few exceptions mainly in professional qualifications, this has hardly been done before,” says Nxasana.

Behind the scenes, the private sector has seconded people who are working to ensure the model is financially and economically robust and sustainable.

A team of actuaries, seconded by the banks and insurers and managed by the Association for Savings and Investment SA, is crunching the numbers to determine a viable funding model. The model, which seeks to offer fully subsidised education to the very poor, will include both loans and grants for the “missing middle”, with the amount to be repaid determined by income after students graduate.
 
Funding will come from existing and new streams
Ultimately it will include NSFAS funding, as well as private sector funding, donations and debt funding. The new B-BEE codes suggest that private sector firms voluntarily contribute 6% of payroll, up from 3%, to skills funding. On the debt side, the model envisages various levels of debt funding including social bonds, DFI funding and commercial funding from long term investors such as pension funds.

Nxasana is loath at this stage to put a figure on the size of the funding pot, or the number of students that the system will be able to fund – although he has a rough estimate in mind.
Public policy, tax and legislative requirements

A team from Webber Wentzel is working to fulfil the public policy, tax and legislative requirements that such a model will demand.
 
Systems requirements
Software developers are busy with the systems that will allow the financial scheme to run efficiently and reach across all of South Africa’s universities and colleges. Nxasana reels off at least five systems that require development. For instance, means testing which is a manual process and open to fraud and abuse needs to be automated. A student management system is essential.
 
“We need to link with university and college portals to monitor student academic activity. If we are going to provide support, we need to know immediately that a student is not coping.” Call centres, debtor management systems – these all need to be developed.

“These are massive undertakings,” says Nxasana. “They cannot be completed in a few weeks.”
 
Rollout 2018
Assuming all goes well with the pilots, Nxasana is hopeful that the full funding programme can be rolled out in 2018. Initially it will run parallel to NSFAS and as and when NSFAS is capacitated, the two will merge.

Read the original article on Moneyweb.
11:41 (GMT+2), Mon, 31 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 50%
No, never
George Herald 17%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 13%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 20%
Men
Women
Search
Juga
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
WiekingWolf
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 19 and 33.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up