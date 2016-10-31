Zuma using courts ‘to quash report’

Jacob Zuma.

NATIONAL NEWS - The fight over the state capture report has turned ugly, with the DA accusing President Jacob Zuma of seeking to manipulate the courts to his own ends.

Zuma has made two applications in which he seeks to amend the relief he had initially asked for from the court as well as to ask that tomorrow’s hearing be postponed.

This was just days before then incumbent Nhlanhla Nene was removed.

But the DA has slammed Zuma’s applications as mere obfuscation.“The president is in fact seeking to review and set aside the public protector’s report. While he does not frame it as a review, in substance it can only be a review. If it [the report] is final, then it is valid unless and until it is set aside on review...“The president has manipulatively avoided calling for the review of the report because he wants – through the back door – to prevent the release of the report so he can pursue a review of the report. This court cannot countenance such abuse,” the DA’s attorney, Elzanne Jonker, submits in papers.In March, The DA in March requested that former public protector Thuli Madonsela investigate allegations of state capture – the alleged corrupt influence of the powerful Gupta business family on government appointments, contracts and state-owned businesses – after Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas claimed the family had offered him the post of finance minister at their Saxonwold residence.