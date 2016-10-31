Probe into Gordhan & co-accused finalised

Pravin Gordhan.

The NPA says there is no truth to reports that Abrahams has decided to drop charges against Gordhan and the two Sars officials.

NATIONAL NEWS - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says further investigations into fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and former Sars officials Ivan Pillay and Oupa Magashula are now complete and a decision will now be made on whether or not to drop the charges.Yesterday, the City Press reported that informal discussions were underway between Gordhan's lawyers and those of Pillay and Magashula.They have been charged with fraud in relation to the early retirement and reemployment of Pillay.Earlier this month, Pillay and Magashula requested Shaun Abrahams review the charges against them with Gordhan rejecting an invitation to ask for the charges against him to be reviewed.