Stats SA birth rate declines in SA
Statistician General Padi Lehohla. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - The latest Stats SA registration of births report shows South Africa has experienced a steady decline in the number of births between 2013 and 2015.
Statistician General Padi Lehohla
released the report as well as the 2014 perinatal deaths in Pretoria today.
The report also shows almost half of all births were to women aged between 20 and 29.
Lehohla says since 2013, fewer children have been born in the country year-on-year.
“The stats suggest that there is a reduction in the numbers from 1,15 million to 1,14 million to 1,08 million. There is an indication that the total number of children born in the country has declined.”
Source: Eyewitness News.
15:07 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 October 2016
