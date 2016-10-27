Rhodes University beefs up security after building torched

Rhodes University says security has been beefed-up today, following the torching of the tennis clubhouse.
The university's Catherine Deiner says a bridge in the Botanical Gardens was also destroyed after it had been set alight yesterday.
Deiner adds police are also making their presence felt on campus today.
“Yesterday, the tennis clubhouse was gutted and there were two attempts to start fires in two examination venues, these were unsuccessful. The university has brought in extra security measures to ensure no further destruction to property.”
Deiner adds examinations will continue.
14:39 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 October 2016
