City of Johannesburg to fork out R3m to replace torched Rea Vaya bus

he City of Johannesburg says the municipality will have to cough up more than R3 million towards replacing a Rea Vaya bus destroyed in an arson attack in Braamfontein.

Mayoral spokesperson Tony Taverna-Turisan says: "One of the burnt vehicles was a Rea Vaya bus that is the public transport within the city of Johannesburg. It's estimated this bus will cost R3,3 million to replace and that is public money that should be going towards service delivery and infrastructure development for where it's most needed."