Lectures suspended at CPUT for 2016

NATIONAL NEWS - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has decided to suspend face-to-face lectures for the rest of the year.CPUTs senate executive yesterday held an urgent meeting to consider its options.The institution says its faculties are in a position to start prepping for exams and set credible assessments, depending on the extent of completion.Students will soon be advised about assessment times and venues.Meanwhile, early this morning a fire was started at CPUTs Wellington campus.