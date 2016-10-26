Lectures suspended at CPUT for 2016

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has decided to suspend face-to-face lectures for the rest of the year.
NATIONAL NEWS - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has decided to suspend face-to-face lectures for the rest of the year.
CPUTs senate executive yesterday held an urgent meeting to consider its options.
The institution says its faculties are in a position to start prepping for exams and set credible assessments, depending on the extent of completion.
Students will soon be advised about assessment times and venues.
Meanwhile, early this morning a fire was started at CPUTs Wellington campus.
An investigation is underway to determine whether the fire in a hall is linked to student protests.
14:43 (GMT+2), Wed, 26 October 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.