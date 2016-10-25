ZumaQ&A: EFF members escorted out of NCOP

After presenting a united front to stop President Jacob Zuma from addressing the National Council of Provinces, EFF members have been removed by the Parliamentary Protection Services.

Another member of the NCOP expressed concern that some attending the sitting have brought in firearms.

date 2016-10-25

NATIONAL NEWS - After presenting a united front to stop President Jacob Zuma from addressing the National Council of Provinces, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)members have been removed by the Parliamentary Protection Services.Zuma is currently answering questions this afternoon but the EFF has argued that heshould not address the house as he violated his oath of office.EFF whip Tebogo Mokwele led the charge.Im requesting to your kind self that we dont repeat the same mistake that the National Assembly has done by allowing Mr Zuma to address the honourable Members of Parliament as he is not honourable enoughOne party member explained why Zuma should not address the house.Im just appealing to you honourable chair that we must not act illegally as the upper house of Parliament.NCOP chair Thandi Modise then called for order after EFF members refused to back down.Honourable [Tebogo] Mokwele please leave this house, please leave the house.