Translate to: 

CEOs rally behind Gordhan, call for charges to be dropped

CEOs rally behind Gordhan, call for charges to be dropped
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
NATIONAL NEWS - At least 80 CEOs have signed a pledge in support of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, saying they stand against politically motivated prosecutions.

Gordhan was charged with fraud by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) two weeks ago for approving the early retirement of former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay six years ago. The minister is due in court next week.

The decision by the NPA has been highly criticised, with several ministers, former ministers, struggle stalwarts and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly rallying behind Gordhan.

Firms including Anglo American, Barclays Africa Group and Naspers want fraud charges against Gordhan to be dropped.

CEO of Goldman Sachs Colin Coleman says they want to send a strong message.

“What we believe in is the rule of law. We believe in the justice system and our democratic institutions being protected. What we don’t want is arbitrary action.”

The minister has dismissed the accusations as frivolous and politically motivated.

Analysts and supporters of Gordhan, whose first court appearance is scheduled for 2 November, argue that the charges could be a ploy by President Jacob Zuma allies to discredit him.

The president has said he is not in conflict with Gordhan and the country's top prosecutor has denied that the charges are politically motivated. Gordhan said last week his relations with Zuma were very good.
 
15:13 (GMT+2), Mon, 24 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 77%
What earthquake?
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Emmjay
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
Afrikaner_boerseun
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up