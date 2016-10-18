CEOs rally behind Gordhan, call for charges to be dropped

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
NATIONAL NEWS - At least 80 CEOs have signed a pledge in support of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
, saying they stand against politically motivated prosecutions.
Gordhan was charged with fraud by the National Prosecuting Authority
(NPA) two weeks ago for approving the early retirement of former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay six years ago. The minister is due in court next week.
The decision by the NPA has been highly criticised
, with several ministers, former ministers, struggle stalwarts and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly rallying behind Gordhan.
Firms including Anglo American, Barclays Africa Group and Naspers want fraud charges against Gordhan to be dropped.
CEO of Goldman Sachs Colin Coleman says they want to send a strong message.
“What we believe in is the rule of law. We believe in the justice system and our democratic institutions being protected. What we don’t want is arbitrary action.”
The minister has dismissed the accusations
as frivolous and politically motivated.
Analysts and supporters of Gordhan, whose first court appearance is scheduled for 2 November, argue that the charges could be a ploy by President Jacob Zuma
allies to discredit him.
The president has said he is not in conflict with Gordhan and the country's top prosecutor has denied that the charges are politically motivated. Gordhan said last week his relations with Zuma were very good.
15:13 (GMT+2), Mon, 24 October 2016
