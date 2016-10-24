Car tracking expert testifies in Jayde Panayiotou murder trial

Businessman Christopher Panayiotou. Image: twitter.com

Stoger will provide the court with a detailed travel report about the vehicle that was driven by alleged hitman Sizwezakhe Vumazonke at the time of the school teacher's kidnapping and murder.

NATIONAL NEWS - The State has called a car tracking expert to testify in the murder trial against Port Elizabeth businessman Christopher Panayiotou and his two co-accused.The trio are standing trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court in connection with the murder of Panayiotou’s wife.Jayde Panayiotou was kidnapped and found murdered last April.Her husband is believed to have orchestrated her killing.The defence has today concluded cross-examining Mawonga Ndedwa, who is a former employee at Christopher Panayiotou’s OK Grocer store.The defence has tried to disprove Ndedwa’s claims that Panayiotou used his phone on numerous occasions in April last year to communicate with alleged middle man Luthando Siyoni.Siyoni is believed to have hired men to execute Jayde.The State has since called Lorenz Stoger who has been working in the car tracking industry for about 20 years.