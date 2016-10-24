Dam water levels declining on weekly basis, says dept

The Water and Sanitation Department says national storage is under increasing stress, saying that dam levels continue to show a steady decline week-on-week.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Water and Sanitation Department says national storage is under increasing stress, saying that dam levels continue to show a steady decline week-on-week.The department is appealing to all South Africans to use water sparingly, as dam levels continue to drop.Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the department will continue to monitor all 211 dams on a weekly basis, adding that the seasonal outlook for rain is not looking promising.“The rain that has fallen over the past few days has not really made a made a dent on dam levels as they are. We still wish to let people know that dam levels are still low.”Meanwhile, Tshwane Municipality has reminded consumers that water restrictions still apply.The city put measures in place last month to curb water usage as the country continues to be gripped by a drought which has seen the Vaal River system drop to record lows.In the week ending on Friday, the South African Weather Service recorded about 40 millimetres of rainfall in Pretoria.But the municipality’s Selby Bokaba says it’s simply not enough and the water restrictions remain in place.