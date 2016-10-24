Translate to: 

Dam water levels declining on weekly basis, says dept

Dam water levels declining on weekly basis, says dept
The Water and Sanitation Department says national storage is under increasing stress, saying that dam levels continue to show a steady decline week-on-week.
NATIONAL NEWS - The Water and Sanitation Department says national storage is under increasing stress, saying that dam levels continue to show a steady decline week-on-week.

The department is appealing to all South Africans to use water sparingly, as dam levels continue to drop.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the department will continue to monitor all 211 dams on a weekly basis, adding that the seasonal outlook for rain is not looking promising.

“The rain that has fallen over the past few days has not really made a made a dent on dam levels as they are. We still wish to let people know that dam levels are still low.”

Meanwhile, Tshwane Municipality has reminded consumers that water restrictions still apply.

The city put measures in place last month to curb water usage as the country continues to be gripped by a drought which has seen the Vaal River system drop to record lows.

In the week ending on Friday, the South African Weather Service recorded about 40 millimetres of rainfall in Pretoria.

But the municipality’s Selby Bokaba says it’s simply not enough and the water restrictions remain in place.

Bokaba says the restrictions will remain in place until the water system has sufficient capacity.
 
12:48 (GMT+2), Mon, 24 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 77%
What earthquake?
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
johanj
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 52.
anjole
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up