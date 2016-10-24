Sars seizes R10m worth of drugs

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it intercepted over R10 million worth of drugs in weekend operations around the country.

Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela said: “We are very happy to confirm that this has been a very busy 72 hours for our detector dog unit. We have intercepted cocaine and heroin worth R10 million.”

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says it intercepted over R10 million worth of drugs in weekend operations around the country.At least seven kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated value of over R2 million was found hidden in bottled hair treatment at OR Tambo International Airport.The matter has been handed over to the police for investigation.In a separate incident R8 million worth of heroin was intercepted at the Libombo border post in Mpumalanga.The drugs were found hidden in the door panels of a bakkie.The driver was arrested and is expected to appear in court today.