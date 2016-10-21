Wits to open its doors despite violent protests

Wits University says it will open its doors this morning despite a day of violent clashes between protesting students and police.

Wits University says although the majority of classes went ahead, there were some disruptions at a few lecture halls and a test venue.

Spokesperson Shirona Patel said: “We had a majority of classes go ahead on campus. We did have disruptions to a test where some papers were torn up and the tests was disrupted.”



She says the university will tighten security at all lecture and test venues today.



Meanwhile, students are expected to have a mass meeting today to discuss the way forward.



At the same time, Wits deputy vice chancellor Professor Tawana Kupe has pleaded with students to remove the violent element from their protest for free higher education to avoid injuries.

