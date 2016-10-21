Translate to: 

Wits to open its doors despite violent protests

Wits to open its doors despite violent protests
Wits University says it will open its doors this morning despite a day of violent clashes between protesting students and police.
NATIONAL NEWS - Wits University says it will open its doors this morning despite a day of violent clashes between protesting students and police.

Yesterday, police fired rubber bullets when protesting students tried to access the Great Hall.

Student leader Shaeera Kalla was shot at least 10 times in the exchange with other students injured.

But Wits says classes went ahead amid yesterday's violence.

Wits University says although the majority of classes went ahead, there were some disruptions at a few lecture halls and a test venue.
 
Spokesperson Shirona Patel said: “We had a majority of classes go ahead on campus. We did have disruptions to a test where some papers were torn up and the tests was disrupted.”

She says the university will tighten security at all lecture and test venues today.

Meanwhile, students are expected to have a mass meeting today to discuss the way forward.

At the same time, Wits deputy vice chancellor Professor Tawana Kupe has pleaded with students to remove the violent element from their protest for free higher education to avoid injuries.
 
09:48 (GMT+2), Fri, 21 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 76%
What earthquake?
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Janny44
I'm a 33 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 24 and 35.
Sag_65
I'm a 66 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up