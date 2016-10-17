Kganyago: SA under threat of credit rating downgrades

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Image: twitter.com

Gordhan’s lawyer Tebogo Malatji said, “What we are saying is, ‘Allow us to make representation prior to a decision’, and we articulated our reasons for that. So it can’t be that they were not aware of the fact that we contend that that opportunity was supposed to be afforded to us before the decision was firstly taken, and secondly grandstandly (sic) announced.”