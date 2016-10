Gupta lawyers offered Gordhan opportunity to withdraw court application

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

NATIONAL NEWS - Lawyers for the Gupta family have confirmed that they wrote to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan , offering him the chance to withdraw his application asking a court to rule that he cannot force the big banks to reopen the Gupta's bank accounts.





But the Guptas have said that all of those payments were above board. But they say Gordhan declined their offer.Gordhan's application includes a report from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) that says the Gupta family was involved in suspicious transactions worth R6.8 billion But the Guptas have said that all of those payments were above board.

Their attorney, Gert van der Merwe, says, “I told Pravin Gordhan that his application, in my view, is a waste of taxpayers’ money and I afforded him the opportunity to withdraw and they declined.”