Will Krejcir plead guilty, turn state witness & expose corrupt officials?

Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - It's been claimed that Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir has offered to plead guilty to all charges that he faces, turn state witness and expose high-ranking officials who he allegedly has corrupt dealings with.
 
This has been claimed in Centurion during a media briefing by forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan and civil rights organisation AfriForum.

Krecjir has been in prison since 2013, accused of several charges including murder, attempted murder and fraud.
 
In August last year, he was found guilty of attempted murder among other charges.

The media have been provided with a letter addressed to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the High Court in Johannesburg from Krejcir’s lawyer Eric Bryer.
 
In the letter dated 4 October 2016, Bryer says he has been instructed by his client that the Czech fugitive wants to plead guilty on all charges, if he is given a concurrent 10-year jail sentence in respect of each offence.

It says he also seeks voluntary extradition in return.

It further states that Krejcir is prepared to turn State witness and undergo an extensive debriefing, as well as testify about his corrupt dealings with high profile people, including former head of the police's crime intelligence unit Richard Mdluli and head of detectives Vinesh Moonoo.
 
14:40 (GMT+2), Wed, 19 October 2016
