Wits student leader Mcebo Dlamni denied bail

Wits student leader Mcebo Dlamini. Image: twitter.com

But his lawyer Mongezi Ntanga says Dlamini’s arrest is politically motivated, and aimed at destabilising the #FeesMustFall movement.

NATIONAL NEWS - Wits student leader Mcebo Dlamini has been denied bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.The 32-year-old was arrested on Sunday and faces five charges, namely public violence, theft, malicious damage to property assault and contravention of a court order.