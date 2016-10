UCT students reportedly detained after clashes with private security

Some University of Cape Town (UCT) student leaders say four students have been detained after clashing with private security on campus.

NATIONAL NEWS - Some University of Cape Town (UCT) student leaders say four students have been detained after clashing with private security on campus.A total of eight were reportedly arrested earlier, and four have so far been released.Others have taken to social media recounting scenes of chaos and violence.Several of the demonstrators have vowed they won’t back down, adding the institution is siding with law enforcement.