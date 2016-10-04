Translate to: 

VIDEO: Cango Caves remain closed after earthquake

VIDEO: Cango Caves remain closed after earthquake
Inside the Cango Caves.
NATIONAL NEWS & VIDEO - The Cango Caves are still closed due to a tremor this morning.

Shortly after the tremor hit Oudtshoorn and surroundings the Cango Caves were closed on the advice of Gerhard Otto, manager of Eden District Disaster Management.
 
About three hours later the Oudtshoorn Municipality’s spokesperson, Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe sent out a press release to say: “The Eden District Municipality’s Disaster Management has given the town’s management team a go-ahead to resume tours at the Cango Caves.”
 
The Oudtshoorn Courant was informed at about 14:30 that the caves are in fact still closed until further notice. This was confirmed by Mangqwengqwe.
 
Watch a video below of this morning's earthquake: 
 
Video: Courtesy of Jean Botha, owner of Cango Caves Zipline. 
 
Click here for previous articles:

ARTICLE: CHRISTO VERMAAK, OUDTSHOORN COURANT JOURANLIST

'We bring you the latest Klein Karoo, Hessequa, Garden Route news'
15:13 (GMT+2), Tue, 18 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Baby
The continuing adventures of British publishing executive Bridget Jones as...
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
Ms Peregrine's Home For Peculiar (3d)
When Jacob discovers clues to a mystery that stretches across time, he...
Masterminds
Masterminds
A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the...
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 22%
No
George Herald 78%
Men
Women
Search
Peter380A
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 100.
SoWhatNow
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 47.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up