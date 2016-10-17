'Charges against Gordhan must be withdrawn'

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
NATIONAL NEWS - Former African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Mathews Phosa
says the charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
must be withdrawn as soon as possible and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head must be investigated.
Gordhan was charged earlier this month for approving the early retirement of Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay almost six years ago in a move that’s drawn heavy criticism.
Phosa, a long-time member of the ANC, says over the weekend he wrote to the President asking that Shaun Abrahams be arrested and warning that the NPA cannot be a lapdog of the Presidency.
He believes there’s no case against Gordhan.
“Pravin Gordhan must be left to do the business of the people. There is no case against him, I don’t believe there’s a case against him and South Africans must be vigilant against people who want to pervert the system and corrupt it. I want to say very clearly, the NPA will go the same way as the Scorpions.”
15:40 (GMT+2), Mon, 17 October 2016
