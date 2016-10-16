Translate to: 

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane starts term amid tensions

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will start her term amid tensions between the Chapter Nine institution and President Jacob Zuma.

Her predecessor, advocate Thuli Madonsela, was meant to release the highly anticipated state capture report, which apparently contains details of Zuma's relationship with the Gupta family.

But Zuma and Cooperative Governance Minister Des Van Rooyen moved to interdict her from making the findings public. The report will be handed to Mkhwebane.

The state capture report will reveal whether the Gupta family has unduly influenced Zuma and senior government members.

Madonsela says she had put questions to Zuma and was promised answers last Monday.

The 42 questions Zuma was expected to answer apparently include: whether the Guptas made his son Duduzane a billionaire, whether Zuma received gifts from the family and if they had helped the President's wife buy a home in Pretoria.

Mkhwebane initially claimed she would focus on the backlog of cases and those that affected ordinary South Africans, but she changed her stance after her handover meeting with Madonsela, saying the state capture report will be prioritised.
 
11:59 (GMT+2), Mon, 17 October 2016
