Madonsela to oppose bid to prevent release of state capture report

Thuli Madonsela.

NATIONAL NEWS - Public Protector Thuli Madonsela will oppose Des van Rooyen’s interdict application in court today. Advocate Nic Ferreira is representing Madonsela, and has indicated that they will oppose Van Rooyen’s application.Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has also arrived at court, and has been seen speaking with the legal teams.The EFF’s advocate Dali Mpofu is representing his party, which is applying to intervene in the matter.Earlier Eyewitness News reported that opposition parties the EFF, Cope and the UDM would head to the High Court in Pretoria today on an urgent basis to try and halt Van Rooyen's attempt to interdict the release of the state capture report.A counter application has been filed on an urgent basis by opposition parties EFF, Cope and the UDM.